On Capitol Hill, U.S. lawmakers are demanding President Trump turn over any recordings of conversations he had with fired FBI Director James Comey. The demand comes after President Trump threatened Comey in a Twitter rant on Friday, writing, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press." Late last week, Trump acknowledged in an NBC interview that he’d fired Comey, in part, over the FBI investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to allegedly hack the 2016 election. Comey has been invited to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. Democrats have said they will not vote on a new FBI director until a special prosecutor is appointed to preside over the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia. On Sunday, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Trump’s decision to fire Comey represents an assault on U.S. institutions.

James Clapper: "I think, in many ways, our institutions are under assault, both externally—and that’s the big news here, is the Russian interference in our election system—and I think, as well, our institutions are under assault internally."

Jake Tapper: "Internally from the president?"

James Clapper: "Exactly."

The New York Times reports Senate Republicans are starting to distance themselves from President Trump, amid increasing frustration about the firing of James Comey. On Thursday, Maine Senator Susan Collins said, "It does seem like we have an upheaval, a crisis almost every day in Washington."