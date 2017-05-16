Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! visitor,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines. Maybe you come for in-depth stories that expose government and corporate abuses of power. Democracy Now! covers emerging threats to immigrant rights, civil rights, healthcare, the environment, press freedom and education. Democracy Now! is always free—you'll never hit a paywall. And we produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation, all without ads, government funding or corporate underwriting. How is this possible? Only with your support. If you and every visitor to our website this month gave just $8, it would cover our basic operating costs for the year. Right now, a generous donor will double your donation to Democracy Now! Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. Please do your part. It takes just a few minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Your donation
Independent Global News
Hot Topics

WashPost: Trump Shared Classified Intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister

May 16, 2017
H01 trump lavrov kislyak

The beginning of the end. That’s what many are saying about the Trump presidency, following The Washington Post’s explosive article revealing how President Trump disclosed highly classified intelligence during his sit-down meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the White House last week—only one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey over his investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the Post reports Trump began bragging to the two Russian officials about his intelligence briefings, saying, "I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day." He went on to disclose highly classified information provided by a third party about the possible threat of ISIS launching an attack on an airplane using a computer bomb. This is The Washington Post’s Greg Miller, one of the co-authors of the report.

Greg Miller: "At some point, Trump starts talking about the great intelligence he gets. He’s telling his visitors, 'I get the best briefings. I get the best intelligence,' and proceeds to talk about this threat that is underway that has been actually publicly talked about for some time. But he goes into details about the specifics of this plot and how it’s coming together and what the Islamic State is doing to try to make this—to try to pull this off. And the problem is that the United States knows much of this information because of intelligence that came from a partner, another country."

Senior White House officials were apparently so alarmed by Trump’s disclosures that they called the CIA and National Security Agency afterward to warn them of what had happened. Officials told the Post they were concerned Trump’s disclosure would jeopardize a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State. There has been some speculation that the country of Jordan was the source of the classified intelligence. President Trump is reportedly scheduled to speak by phone this morning with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. At an emergency news conference Monday, National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster said The Washington Post’s story was false.

H.R. McMaster: "The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false. The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time—at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."

But earlier this morning President Trump made his first comment on the story, in which he appears to contradict General McMaster and instead confirms that he did disclose information to Russia. He wrote on Twitter, "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism." We’ll have more on Trump’s leaks to Russia after headlines with Larry Diamond of the Hoover Institution and Stanford University and with Scott Horton, lecturer at Columbia Law School and a contributing editor at Harper’s magazine.

Topics:

Airwars: Up to 100 Civilians Reported Killed by U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Iraq

May 16, 2017
H02 bomb file

The journalistic monitoring group Airwars says up to 100 civilians were reportedly killed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq’s Anbar province Saturday. Residents say the airstrikes continued for four hours and hit an internet hall, multiple homes, a stadium and a cemetery, where a funeral of an ISIS fighter was being held.

Topics:

Reports: U.S. Airstrikes Killed 30 People, Including a Dozen Children, in Syria

May 16, 2017
H03 airstrike file

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says U.S. airstrikes killed at least 30 people, including more than a dozen children, in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor Monday. This comes after U.S. airstrikes on May 11 reportedly killed at least a dozen civilians, including eight children, north of the Syrian city of Raqqa. Two days earlier, airstrikes on two villages around Raqqa reportedly killed 19 civilians, including at least five children.

Topics:

State Dept.: Syrian Government Burning Bodies of Those Killed at Saydnaya Prison

May 16, 2017
H04 saydnaya

In more news on Syria, the U.S. State Department says it believes the Syrian government has been burning the bodies of those killed at the Saydnaya prison outside Damascus in a crematorium. Amnesty International says the Syrian government has executed up to 13,000 people at the prison since 2011. Physicians for Human Rights said, "If shown to be true, the Syrian government’s use of a crematorium demonstrates the extent to which the Syrian government has become a machine that commits mass murder with impunity."

Topics:

Yemen: Death Toll from Cholera Outbreak Rises to 187

May 16, 2017
H05 yemen cholera

In Yemen, the death toll from a cholera outbreak has risen to 187, as the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing campaign has devastated the country’s health, water, sewage and sanitation systems. There are more than 11,000 reported cases of cholera in Yemen, and the International Committee for the Red Cross warns the disease is spreading like wildfire.

Topics:

Afghanistan: 5 Children Killed While Playing Near Mortar Round

May 16, 2017
H06 mortar

In Afghanistan, five children between the ages of six and 10 were killed on Sunday when a mortar round exploded as the children were playing cricket. The mortar round was likely fired amid fighting earlier in the day but did not explode until the children were playing. The United Nations says fighting in Afghanistan has killed 283 children so far this year.

Topics:

Award-Winning Mexican Journalist Javier Valdez Assassinated in Sinaloa

May 16, 2017
H07 mexico journalist killed

In Mexico, award-winning journalist Javier Valdez has been assassinated in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. Valdez was a longtime reporter on drug trafficking and organized crime. He wrote for the prominent newspaper La Jornada. He was killed Monday after gunmen opened fire on his car in the city of Culiacán. This is Valdez, speaking in 2011 when he won the Committee to Protect Journalists’ International Press Freedom Award.

Javier Valdez: "I have been a journalist for 21 years, and never before have I suffered and enjoyed it this intensely, nor with so many dangers. In Culiacán in the state of Sinaloa, in Mexico, it’s a danger to be alive. And to be a journalist is to tread an invisible line determined by the bad guys, who are in drug trafficking and the government, in a field strewn with explosives. This is what most of the country is living through. One must protect oneself from everything and everyone. And there does not seem to be options or salvation, and often there is no one to turn to."

His death marks the fifth reported killing of a journalist in Mexico this year. Only hours after his assassination, gunmen opened fire on another journalist, Sonia Córdova, and her son Jonathan Rodríguez Córdova, in the state of Jalisco. Córdova is the deputy director of the weekly magazine El Costeño. She survived the attack and is in critical condition. Her son, who also wrote for the magazine, was killed. Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous places to be a journalist. Since 2000, more than 100 journalists have been murdered in Mexico.

Topics:

Trump Meeting with Turkish President at White House Today

May 16, 2017
H08 erdogan

President Trump is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today at the White House. Today’s meeting comes amid tension between U.S. and Turkey over the Pentagon’s arming of the Syrian Kurdish militia. During today’s meeting, Trump and Erdogan are not expected to discuss the deteriorating human rights situation inside Turkey, where nearly 50,000 people have been arrested, 150,000 public and private workers have been fired, and more than 150 journalists have been imprisoned, since last summer’s failed military coup.

Topics:

Seattle Appeals Court Hears Arguments over Trump's Second Muslim Ban

May 16, 2017
H09 seattle ban rally

In Seattle, Washington, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday over Trump’s second Muslim ban, which sought to ban all refugees and citizens of six majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States. Two months ago, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump’s revised ban just hours before it was slated to take effect nationwide. This is Neal Katyal, a lawyer representing the state of Hawaii.

Neal Katyal: "The government has not engaged in mass, dragnet exclusions in the past 50 years. This is something new and unusual in which you’re saying this whole class of people, some of which are dangerous, we can bar them all."

We’ll go to Seattle later in the broadcast to speak with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed the first lawsuit against Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

Topics:

Japan: Thousands Protest U.S. Military Bases on Okinawa

May 16, 2017
H10 okinawa military base

In more international news, in Japan, thousands of people protested against U.S. military bases on the island of Okinawa Monday, as the island marked the 45th anniversary of its reversion to Japanese rule. The protesters gathered on the shores near Henoko to protest a highly controversial new U.S. military base, which began construction in April after years of opposition from residents. For decades, residents have called for the expulsion of U.S. troops from Okinawa, which houses about two-thirds of the 50,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in Japan.

Topics:

U.N Calls for Investigation into Murders of Transgender Women in El Salvador

May 16, 2017
H11 trans activists

In El Salvador, the United Nations is calling for an investigation into a string of killings of transgender women. Local LGBT groups say at least 17 transgender women have been killed so far this year in El Salvador.

Topics:

Trump to Expand Global Gag Rule, Threatening Funding of Hundreds of Health Clinics

May 16, 2017
H12 clinic africa

The Trump administration said Monday it would vastly expand the so-called global gag rule, a Reagan-era policy that bans U.S. funding for any international healthcare organization that performs abortion or advocates for the legalization of abortion or even mentions abortion, even if those activities are funded by non-U.S. money. The expansion of the global gag rule is expected to affect hundreds of health clinics worldwide, particularly in Africa.

Topics:

In Victory for Voting Rights, Supreme Court Refuses to Hear NC Voter Law Appeal

May 16, 2017
H13 voting

The Supreme Court has dealt a major victory for voting rights activists, after it refused to hear an appeal over North Carolina’s voter suppression law. Last year, a federal appeals court blocked the law, ruling the measures discriminated against African-American voters and targeted them "with almost surgical precision." On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it would not hear a challenge to the appeals court ruling, meaning the highly restrictive voter ID law will not be reinstated.

Topics:

California: Farmworkers Sickened by Toxic Chemical Approved by Scott Pruitt's EPA

May 16, 2017
H14 farmers sick crops

In Bakersfield, California, dozens of farmworkers are recovering after they were exposed to a highly toxic pesticide, the use of which was recently greenlighted by the EPA in one of the agency’s first decisions since Trump took office. Last year, the EPA was on the verge of banning the Dow Chemical Company pesticide. But under EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, the agency unexpectedly reversed course and approved its use. Multiple studies have found the pesticide causes both immediate symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea and blurred vision, as well as long-term damage in children, such as developmental delays and higher rates of autism.

Topics:

West Virginia: Former Cop Sues After Being Fired for Not Shooting Suicidal Man

May 16, 2017
H15 officer fired

And in West Virginia, former police officer Stephen Mader is suing the city of Weirton, after he says he was fired from the police department for not shooting a suicidal young man. In May 2016, Officer Mader arrived at the house of 23-year-old African American Ronald "R.J." Williams Jr. after Williams’s girlfriend called the police because he’d threatened to hurt himself. Officer Mader says he found Williams holding a handgun and acting suicidal. Mader says he was trying to de-escalate the situation and was urging Williams to put down the gun, when two more police officers arrived. One immediately opened fire, killing Williams. The police later found Williams’s gun was not loaded. Officer Mader says one month later he was informed he would be fired for "apparent difficulties in critical incident reasoning."

Topics:
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Recent News
Speaking Events
Speaking tourMore events ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation