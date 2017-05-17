The White House was rocked by yet another major scandal Tuesday, after The New York Times reported that President Trump personally asked FBI Director James Comey to end the agency’s investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The Times reports Trump made the extraordinary request to Comey during an Oval Office meeting on February 14th—one day after Trump fired Flynn for lying both publicly and privately about his contacts with Russian officials. Trump reportedly asked Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to leave the room before making the request to Comey, saying, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." The Times based its report on two sources who cited a memo written by Director Comey after the meeting. On Tuesday night, Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, called on the FBI to turn over all "memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings" of discussions between Trump and Comey. The revelation came one week after Trump fired Comey amid reports that the FBI director was seeking additional resources for his probe into possible ties between Russia and the Trump Organization. The report bolstered evidence that the president may have committed the crime of obstruction of justice. Speaking from the Senate floor, New York Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told his colleagues, "History is watching."

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Concerns about our national security, the rule of law, the independence of our nation’s highest law enforcement agencies are mounting. The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate: History is watching."

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff of California, said Comey should return to Capitol Hill to testify, and promised to subpoena all relevant materials.