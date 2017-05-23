Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! visitor,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines. Maybe you come for in-depth stories that expose government and corporate abuses of power. Democracy Now! covers emerging threats to immigrant rights, civil rights, healthcare, the environment, press freedom and education. Democracy Now! is always free—you'll never hit a paywall. And we produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation, all without ads, government funding or corporate underwriting. How is this possible? Only with your support. If you and every visitor to our website this month gave just $8, it would cover our basic operating costs for the year. Right now, a generous donor will double your donation to Democracy Now! Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. Please do your part. It takes just a few minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Your donation
Independent Global News
Hot Topics

What Impact Will the Manchester Bombing Have on Israel-Palestine Peace Process?

StoryMay 23, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full Show
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Guests
Nathan Thrall

senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, covering Gaza, the West Bank and Israel. His new book is titled The Only Language They Understand: Forcing Compromise in Israel and Palestine.

In Manchester, England, at least 22 people were killed in a bombing at a concert arena at the end of a performance by American pop star Ariana Grande. Dozens more were wounded in the explosion, which appears to be a suicide attack. ISIS has now claimed responsibility. We get response from Nathan Thrall, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, who is in Jerusalem and discusses the impact of the attack on the region. "It makes things harder for the Palestinians, because this news was then used to highlight the issue of Palestinian terrorism and the issue of payments to families of Palestinians who have fought against Israel and been killed or imprisoned."

TRANSCRIPT
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: And finally, Nathan, the impact of what’s happened in Manchester at the Ariana Grande concert, where at least 22 people—you know, a concert, really, that just attracted tweens, very young teenagers—the impact it has, with ISIS now claiming responsibility, on, well, the area where you are, on Israel and Palestine?

NATHAN THRALL: Well, the primary impact, I think, is that it makes things harder for the Palestinians, because this then—this news was then used to highlight the issue of Palestinian terrorism and the issue of payments to families of Palestinians who have fought against Israel and been killed or imprisoned. That’s a big issue in the United States, and it was re-raised now in part because of this attack. It’s also the case that the Palestinians feel that they have very little to offer the United States, and they’re trying to see what they can do to be in Trump’s good graces and to try and persuade him to actually press for a deal. And so, one of the few things that they can say is, "Well, we’re providing security for Israel. Israel’s own security commanders are complimenting us on the great job we’re doing. We’ve been doing it for years. There is no state coming." And so, they’ve tried to emphasize their own value in countering extremism in the region, that they will be part of this coalition of Sunni states with the United States in fighting ISIS, and stressing the importance to the United States of supporting the moderate Palestinian leadership.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, Nathan Thrall, we want to thank you so much for being with us, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group covering Gaza, West Bank, Israel. His new book is titled The Only Language They Understand: Forcing Compromise in Israel and Palestine. This is Democracy Now! We’ll be back in a minute.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Next story from this daily show

U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, But Will Mass Deportations Follow in 6 Months?

NEXTU.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, But Will Mass Deportations Follow in 6 Months?
Related
Trump bb2
StoryMay 23, 2017

Palestinian Hunger Strikers in Israeli Jails Protest Trump's Visit to Israel

Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Speaking Events
Speaking tour
Recent News
Headlines for May 23

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation