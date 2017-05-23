What Impact Will the Manchester Bombing Have on Israel-Palestine Peace Process?

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: And finally, Nathan, the impact of what’s happened in Manchester at the Ariana Grande concert, where at least 22 people—you know, a concert, really, that just attracted tweens, very young teenagers—the impact it has, with ISIS now claiming responsibility, on, well, the area where you are, on Israel and Palestine?

NATHAN THRALL: Well, the primary impact, I think, is that it makes things harder for the Palestinians, because this then—this news was then used to highlight the issue of Palestinian terrorism and the issue of payments to families of Palestinians who have fought against Israel and been killed or imprisoned. That’s a big issue in the United States, and it was re-raised now in part because of this attack. It’s also the case that the Palestinians feel that they have very little to offer the United States, and they’re trying to see what they can do to be in Trump’s good graces and to try and persuade him to actually press for a deal. And so, one of the few things that they can say is, "Well, we’re providing security for Israel. Israel’s own security commanders are complimenting us on the great job we’re doing. We’ve been doing it for years. There is no state coming." And so, they’ve tried to emphasize their own value in countering extremism in the region, that they will be part of this coalition of Sunni states with the United States in fighting ISIS, and stressing the importance to the United States of supporting the moderate Palestinian leadership.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, Nathan Thrall, we want to thank you so much for being with us, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group covering Gaza, West Bank, Israel. His new book is titled The Only Language They Understand: Forcing Compromise in Israel and Palestine.