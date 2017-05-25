In news on Yemen, the human rights group Reprieve says U.S. Navy SEALs killed five civilians during a raid Tuesday night on a village in Ma’rib governorate. The Pentagon says the raid targeted al-Qaeda and that seven militants were killed. But residents of the village say the Navy SEALs actually shot and killed a 70-year-old man named Nasser al-Adhal, a partially blind civilian who had come out of his house during the raid to find out what was going on. At the sound of gunfire, four more civilians reportedly came out of their houses, only to be gunned down by the SEALs. Reprieve says another six civilians were injured, including an elderly man.

This comes after Navy SEALs killed up to 25 civilians, including nine children, during a botched raid in Yemen in January that also left one Navy SEAL dead. Meanwhile, in more news on Yemen, nearly 400 people have now died in a spiraling cholera outbreak, as the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing campaign has devastated the country’s health, water, sewage and sanitation systems.