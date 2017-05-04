Independent Global News
Meet Ammar Mohrat: Syrian Asylee Picked as College Commencement Speaker in Florida

StoryMay 04, 2017
Guests
Ammar Mohrat

Syrian asylee living in Florida.

Ammar Mohrat was a political and media activist in Homs, Syria. He fled Syria in 2011 due to political persecution and death threats. Mohrat was granted political asylum in the United States about two years ago. He just graduated from Saint Leo University in Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer information systems. On Saturday, April 29, Mohrat delivered his class’s commencement address.

Please check back later for full transcript.

