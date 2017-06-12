California Senator Dianne Feinstein is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Trump for possible obstruction of justice in the events leading up to Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

On Friday, the day after Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump took to Twitter to attack him, tweeting, "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Comey testified that Trump has lied about him and the FBI. Comey has also said Trump pressured him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a private meeting that Comey said was inappropriate.

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara now says President Trump also made him feel uncomfortable during a series of phone calls. Bharara says he reported one of the calls to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s chief of staff because it made him uneasy. Bharara was fired less than 24 hours after refusing to take a call from Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, although it’s not yet known whether the testimony will be open to the public.

Meanwhile, California Senator Dianne Feinstein is separately calling for Congress to look into Comey’s statements during his Senate Intelligence Committee testimony that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to downplay his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.