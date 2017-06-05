Trump Uses London Attack to Call for SCOTUS to Back Travel Ban Blocked by Multiple Courts

Following the attacks in London on Saturday night, President Trump launched a tweet storm calling for the United States to impose his proposed Muslim travel ban, which would prohibit all refugees and citizens of six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. On Thursday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to revive his Muslim travel ban, which has been blocked by multiple courts. The Trump administration has filed emergency applications with the nine high court justices seeking to block two different lower court rulings that found the ban was discriminatory. "There is no national security justification that the government has managed to produce here," says Shayana Kadidal, senior managing attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights.