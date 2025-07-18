In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli strike today killed five displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents in al-Mawasi — an area designated a “safe zone” by Israel’s military. The attack sparked a major fire. Infants were among the dead. Separately, Israeli attacks killed seven more hungry Palestinians as they searched for parcels of humanitarian aid. Medical workers report Israeli attacks have killed at least 30 Palestinians since dawn today.

This follows an Israeli airstrike Tuesday on a home in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood that killed 14 members of the Arafat family, including seven children. Video shows 35-year-old Hala Arafat trapped under the rubble of her home, crying out for help. Rescue crews attempting to approach the site over the next eight hours were reportedly fired on by Israeli drones; during that time, Hala and other members of her family fell silent and died.