Award-Winning Journalist Amy Wilentz on Just How Little Jared Kushner Knows About Foreign Politics

- Amy Wilentz
longtime Nation contributing editor. She is a professor of English at the University of California, Irvine. She has written several books on Haiti, including Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter from Haiti, winner of the 2013 National Book Critics Circle Award.
President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is, along with Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., at the center of a shocking New York Times story published Sunday. According to the article, Kushner, Trump Jr. and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 campaign after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton at Trump Tower two weeks after Trump won the Republican nomination. Kushner is one of Trump’s senior advisers who has assumed a major diplomatic role in the administration, despite having no previous diplomatic experience. We speak to Amy Wilentz, a contributor at The Nation.
