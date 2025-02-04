You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Trump-Bukele Alliance Grows as El Salvador Offers to Imprison U.S. Citizens & Deported Migrants

StoryFebruary 04, 2025
Image Credit: X/@PresidenciaSV

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Latin America on his first foreign trip in his new post, we look at the Trump administration’s policy orientation toward the right-wing government of El Salvador and the left-wing government of Guatemala with journalist Roman Gressier. Rubio is visiting both countries during his trip, which is expected to cement Trump’s ties to Salvadoran strongman enthusiast Nayib Bukele and to the conservative opposition in Guatemala. Rubio’s top agenda items are anti-immigration enforcement and U.S. competition with China.

Guests
  • Roman Gressier
    journalist based in Guatemala City, editor of El Faro English and host of the podcast Central America in Minutes.

