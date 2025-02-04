You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Trump’s Mass Detention Plan for Guantánamo Harkens Back to ’90s Detention of Haitian Asylum Seekers

StoryFebruary 04, 2025
Image Credit: Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Before Guantánamo became what it’s known for — the “forever prison in the war on terror” — its “ambiguous sovereignty” as a U.S. military base was long utilized to incarcerate Caribbean asylum seekers to the U.S. We speak to scholar Miriam Pensack, who researches the history of Guantánamo, in light of President Trump’s recent proposal to once again imprison asylum seekers at the base’s prison complex. Pensack says that existing racist anti-migration policies in the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic’s detention and deportations of people with Haitian ancestry, suggest a likely collaboration with Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

Guests
  • Miriam Pensack
    postdoctoral fellow in the History Department at Princeton University and a historian of modern Latin America.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
