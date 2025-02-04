Media Options
Guests
- Miriam Pensackpostdoctoral fellow in the History Department at Princeton University and a historian of modern Latin America.
Before Guantánamo became what it’s known for — the “forever prison in the war on terror” — its “ambiguous sovereignty” as a U.S. military base was long utilized to incarcerate Caribbean asylum seekers to the U.S. We speak to scholar Miriam Pensack, who researches the history of Guantánamo, in light of President Trump’s recent proposal to once again imprison asylum seekers at the base’s prison complex. Pensack says that existing racist anti-migration policies in the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic’s detention and deportations of people with Haitian ancestry, suggest a likely collaboration with Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: “Troubling”: Panama Agrees to Anti-Migrant Collaboration After Trump Threatens to Retake Canal
- Part 2: Trump-Bukele Alliance Grows as El Salvador Offers to Imprison U.S. Citizens & Deported Migrants
- Part 3: Trump’s Mass Detention Plan for Guantánamo Harkens Back to ’90s Detention of Haitian Asylum Seekers
Please check back later for full transcript.
