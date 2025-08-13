A delegation of Hamas officials has arrived in Egypt for a new round of talks on securing a ceasefire deal for the Gaza Strip. Their trip comes as Israeli forces press deeper into Gaza City as part of a plan to forcibly displace nearly 1 million Palestinians and push them into camps further south. Over the past 24 hours, at least eight Palestinians, including three children, have reportedly starved to death due to Israel’s monthslong blockade on food, including infant formula. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks over the last day killed at least 123 people and injured nearly 440 others. Among the dead were Palestinians bombed by Israel as they sold water on the streets of Gaza City.

Osama Mortaji: “This street, which is full of displaced people from Beit Hanoun and from all over the Gaza Strip, was hit by a missile. There are three martyrs here, women and children selling water. As you can see, here’s the blood, and here’s the shrapnel. We are innocent people sitting in our homes, not knowing when this war, this genocide by the Israeli occupation army, will end. Enough, people. Enough, world. Wake up. We are dying here day after day, martyrs for no reason.”

Israeli settlers have shot and killed another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. Thirty-five-year-old Thamin Khalil Reda Dawabsheh died of his wounds this morning after he was shot by settlers in the town of Duma, south of Nablus. According to a Palestinian rights group, he’s at least the 10th Palestinian killed by Israel settlers since the beginning of the year.