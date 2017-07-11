Clicky
Is Venezuela Facing a U.S.-Backed Destabilization Effort or Uprising Against Leader-Turned-Dictator?

StoryJuly 11, 2017
In Venezuela, nearly 90 people have died and more than 1,500 have been injured since April, when opposition groups began organizing a new round of street demonstrations. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused his opponents of waging an "armed insurrection" and economic sabotage backed by the United States. Opposition groups have accused Maduro of turning into a dictator. For more, we speak with Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research and president of Just Foreign Policy. And we speak with Daniel Lansberg-Rodríguez. He is a columnist for the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional and an adjunct lecturer of finance at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Guests
  • Daniel Lansberg-Rodriguez

    adjunct lecturer of finance at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. He’s a biweekly political columnist for the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional. His recent article for The Washington Post is "Why one man’s bizarre attack on the government is reverberating in Caracas."

  • Mark Weisbrot

    co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research and president of Just Foreign Policy. Weisbrot’s new book is called Failed: What the Experts Got Wrong About the Global Economy. His latest article for The Hill is titled "Venezuela must heed Pope Francis’s call for peace to avoid civil war."

