In Kenya, protests over this week’s presidential election boiled over into violence Wednesday, as police shot and killed five people in three different cities around the country. The protests came as vote counting showed incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta with a comfortable lead over his main rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga. In the Nairobi neighborhood of Kibera—the largest slum in Africa—residents rallied Thursday in support of Odinga.

Jack Oyoo: "Matters of the economy are difficult. The citizens, the youth of this country want a change. We want a government that can help the youth, a government that understands the problems we face. And we are tired of Uhuru’s government, because they have been unable to do their job."

Odinga claimed Tuesday’s vote was marred by "massive" fraud and that hackers infiltrated the servers of Kenya’s electoral commission. That contradicts a statement Wednesday by Kenya’s election commission chief, who rejected the hacking claims. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who observed the election on behalf of the Carter Center, called Kenya’s election transparent and said the final results would be cross-checked with paper records.