In the Gaza Strip, a suicide bomber detonated at the border crossing with Egypt Wednesday, killing a member of Hamas and wounding several others. Palestinian authorities said the bomber was a member of ISIS, which would mark the first time its suicide bombers have targeted Hamas inside the Israeli-controlled territory. The violence came as Gazans continue to suffer under extreme shortages of electricity brought on by Israeli cutbacks supported by Hamas’s rival, the Fatah party in the West Bank. This is Khan Younis resident Muna Abu Nemr.

Muna Abu Nemr: "There is no electricity. We barely get it for two hours, and we just barely manage to charge our mobile phones. There is no electricity. This is not a way to live. We used to have electricity for eight hours, and now it is only two hours. What can we do in two hours? We can’t do much."

Last month, the United Nations warned Israel’s blockade and electricity cuts have made Gaza "unlivable" for its more than 2 million residents.