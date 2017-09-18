And last night was the 69th annual Emmy Awards. Comedian Stephen Colbert hosted the evening, making frequent jokes about President Trump. During the opening act, Colbert was joined on stage by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Stephen Colbert: "What really matters to Donald Trump is ratings. You’ve got to have the big numbers. And I certainly hope we achieve that tonight. Unfortunately, at this point, we have no way of knowing how big our audience is. I mean, is there anyone who could say how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?"

Sean Spicer: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period! Both in person and around the world."

Many on Twitter pushed back against Sean Spicer’s appearance, saying the award ceremony had provided a platform for Spicer, now a Harvard fellow, to normalize the role he had played in repeatedly lying and providing false information to the public while he served as press secretary.

Host Stephen Colbert also took aim at President Trump’s history as a reality star.

Stephen Colbert: "And we all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump, because he was nominated multiple times for 'Celebrity Apprentice.' But he never won. Why didn’t you give him an Emmy? I tell you this: If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president. So, in a way, this is all your fault."

Later in the night, comedian Alec Baldwin, who won an Emmy for playing Trump on "Saturday Night Live," mockingly dedicated his Emmy Award to the president.

Alec Baldwin: "I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'"

During Sunday night’s awards, Donald Glover made history, becoming the first African American to win an Emmy for directing a comedy series. He won a second Emmy for his lead acting role in the comedy "Atlanta." Actor Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim and first man of South Asian descent to win an Emmy for acting. He won for his role in HBO’s series "The Night Of."

Riz Ahmed: "I want to say, it’s always strange reaping the rewards of a story that’s based on real-world suffering. But if this show has shone a light on some of the prejudice in our society, Islamophobia, some of the injustice in our justice system, then maybe that’s something."

And African-American writer Lena Waithe also made history when she and Aziz Ansari won for best writing for the comedy series "Master of None."