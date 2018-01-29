Afghanistan has declared a national day of mourning after over 100 people were killed in a suicide attack in the capital Kabul Saturday. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which militants detonated an ambulance packed with explosives in the middle of a crowded street. More than 235 people were also wounded. This is Samim and Mohammad, who each own small shops near the site of the attack.

Samim: “Every day there is fear of attacks here, and living has become very dangerous to everyone. It’s not safe to live in Afghanistan anymore.”

Mohammad Hanif “It was a really dangerous blast, and people were running everywhere. Some had received injuries on their head, and some on their hand, and everyone was shocked. Most of them were wounded by broken glass.”

Meanwhile, in a separate attack, 11 Afghan soldiers were killed this morning after ISIS militants stormed an Afghan army base in Kabul. After headlines, we’ll go to Afghanistan for the latest on the attacks and the national day of mourning.