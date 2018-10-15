Independent Global News

Trump Admin Hints It May Resume Family Separation at Border; ACLU Says “Public Outcry Is Critical”

StoryOctober 15, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

The Trump administration is reportedly considering plans to resume its policy of forcibly separating migrant children from their families along the U.S.-Mexico border, even as the full number of people torn apart the last time it carried out the widely condemned practice remains unclear. A new report by Amnesty International suggests immigration officials separated some 6,000 families between April and August, a far higher number of children and parents torn apart than previously thought. Trump administration officials are now considering plans to detain asylum-seeking families together for up to 20 days and then force parents to choose either to stay detained together for months or years while their immigration case proceeds or to allow their children to be taken to a government shelter where their relatives or others can seek custody. We speak with Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project. He is the lead lawyer on the ACLU’s national challenge to the Trump administration’s family separation practice.

Related Story

Video squareStorySep 26, 2018Trump Admin Targets Immigrants Using Food Stamps & Medicaid & Puts Millions of Children at Risk
Guests
  • Lee Gelernt
    deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project and lead lawyer on the ACLU’s national challenge to the Trump administration’s family separation practice.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop