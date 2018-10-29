Their letter came after Trump cheered on a group of young black Republican leaders at the White House on Friday, as they shouted “Soros!” and “Lock him up!” It was a reference to George Soros, the billionaire financier and liberal philanthropist, who’s a frequent target both of Republicans and neo-Nazi groups. Soros is Jewish and survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary before becoming an advocate for refugee rights. This is Trump at the White House Friday.

President Donald Trump: “They’re called globalists. They like—they like the globe. I like the globe, too.”

Crowd of supporters: “[inaudible] Soros! Soros!”

President Donald Trump: “I like the globe, too. But we have to take care of our people. We have to. Globalists.”

Crowd of supporters: “Lock him up!”

President Donald Trump: “Heh, heh. Lock him up.”

Meanwhile, the Fox Business Network has pulled an episode of the “Lou Dobbs Tonight” program after a member of the right-wing organization Judicial Watch made anti-Semitic remarks attacking George Soros. On Thursday, Chris Farrell described the State Department as “Soros-occupied” territory to Dobbs.

And House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has deleted a tweet he posted last week suggesting three wealthy Jewish Democratic donors were trying to buy the midterm elections. A tweet by McCarthy posted Tuesday and deleted Wednesday read, “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” also referencing Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.