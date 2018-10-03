Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the FBI is wrapping up its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and that he’s prepared to call a vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by the end of the week.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “We’ll get an FBI report soon. It’ll be made available to each senator, and only senators will be allowed to look at it. And that’s the way these reports are always handled.”

The Washington Post reports FBI agents spoke on Tuesday with a former Georgetown Prep classmate of Kavanaugh named Tim Gaudette. He hosted a party on July 1, 1982, which investigators have been zeroing in on. According to his own calendar, Kavanaugh drank that day along with two other classmates who were identified by Christine Blasey Ford as present at the gathering when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. The investigation barreled toward a rapid conclusion as lawyers for Dr. Blasey Ford said they were baffled that the FBI had yet to question her over her allegations that Kavanaugh tried to rape her in 1982, when the pair were teenagers. Lawyers for another Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez, said Tuesday the FBI hadn’t interviewed another 20 witnesses Ramirez has identified. Meanwhile, The New York Times published a letter Kavanaugh wrote to his high school classmates in the summer of 1983 as he planned a “Beach Week” celebration on Maryland’s coast. The letter, which Kavanaugh signed ”FFFFF, Bart,” urges the classmates to “warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us.” Kavanaugh was 18 at the time; Maryland had just raised its drinking age to 21. He signed the letter “Bart,” not “Brett.” Bart O’Kavanaugh is the name that Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge used in his book, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk.”