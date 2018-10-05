The showdown over Kavanaugh’s confirmation comes as thousands of protesters converged on Washington, D.C., Thursday, where nearly 300 people were arrested at a loud, peaceful sit-in protest in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Among those arrested was comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

Also protesting was a group of women who confronted Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch over his support for Kavanaugh. Hatch told the women to “grow up,” waving them off as he boarded an elevator in the Hart building.

Protester 1: “Why aren’t you—Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us? Don’t you wave your hand at me. I wave my hand at you.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch: “When you grow up, I’ll be ready.”

Protester 2: “We grow up?”

Protester 1: “You grow up! How dare you talk to women that way? How dare you?”

Later Thursday, thousands marched from Capitol Hill to a protest outside the Supreme Court. After headlines, we’ll have more on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with award-winning playwright and author Eve Ensler.