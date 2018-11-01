Funeral services are continuing to be held for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot and killed in what has been described as the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Services were held Wednesday for Joyce Fienberg, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger. More funerals are planned in the coming days.

The Pennsylvania man accused of killing the 11 Jewish worshipers was indicted Wednesday on 44 counts, including murder and hate crimes. Robert Bowers has a history of posting anti-Semitic and xenophobic content. Just before the shooting rampage, Bowers wrote on a far-right social media site, ”HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” HIAS, formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, is a nonprofit providing assistance to refugees.

Meanwhile, President Trump attacked the media again following massive protests in Pittsburgh during his visit to the Tree of Life synagogue Wednesday. Trump tweeted, “Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh. The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad & solemn day. We were treated so warmly. Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite-Disgraceful!” Reports estimate several thousand protesters turned out to protest Trump’s visit. Many local leaders also publicly opposed the visit. On Wednesday night, protesters gathered at the University of Pittsburgh to rally against hate and gun violence.