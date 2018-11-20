The death toll for the Northern California Camp Fire has now reached at least 79. The number of missing persons has dropped to 700. The wildfire is now 70 percent contained as search and rescue efforts continue in Paradise, which was decimated by the flames, with nearly twelve thousand homes destroyed and over one hundred fifty thousand acres burned. With area shelters filled to capacity, displaced residents now face the question of where to go. Hundreds of people living in a Walmart parking lot in the city of Chico were asked to leave over the weekend, although many camps were still up by Monday. This is displaced resident Amy Sheppard.

Amy Sheppard: “As of right now, we are just making it day by day, hoping that we can get back up to our property and start to rebuild our lives again. So now life is very hard, especially with the little ones, trying to keep them happy and fed, and the food has been given free by so many sources, people are just out sourcing everywhere, people are coming with food, so that’s not been a problem. Clothing too, they are helping with.”

Meanwhile, rain is forecast in Northern California from Wednesday through Friday, prompting a flash flood warning for the region, as major storms threaten to further complicate living conditions for those sleeping outdoors, as well as hamper ongoing search efforts.