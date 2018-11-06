In the final stretch of campaigning, President Trump appeared at rallies in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri Monday. He repeated his vicious verbal attacks on Democrats and a Central American migrant caravan heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump: “You think we’re letting that caravan come into this country? You can forget it. But the Democrats want to abolish ICE. They want America to be a giant sanctuary city for drug dealers, predators and bloodthirsty MS-13 killers. Republicans believe America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens.”

At his final campaign stop in Missouri Monday night, Trump was introduced by right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh. Trump then invited Fox News host Sean Hannity to the stage. Hannity then addressed the crowd, after he promised earlier in the day he would only be covering the event as a journalist. Hannity immediately attacked the press.

Sean Hannity: “By the way, all those people in the back are fake news.”

Among those Sean Hannity pointed to were colleagues at his own network, Fox News.