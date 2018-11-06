Independent Global News

Women of Color Hope to Make History in 2018 Election with Wins in Congress and Governor’s Races

StoryNovember 06, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

A historic number of women of color are running for public office in today’s election. At least 255 women are on the ballot as congressional candidates, including a record number of women of color. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams hopes to become the state’s first black governor—and the country’s first black woman governor. Meanwhile in New Mexico, Deb Haaland could become the nation’s first Native American woman to serve in Congress. Amid a rash of racist ads by Abrams’s opponent Brian Kemp, there is something “deeply transformational about the electoral organizing and the campaign that Stacey Abrams represents,” says Aimee Allison, president of Democracy in Color and founder of She the People.

Related Story

Video squareWeb ExclusiveNov 02, 2018After Anti-Semitic Threat, Ilana Glazer Talks Hate Crimes, #MeToo and Midterm Elections
Guests
  • Aimee Allison
    president of Democracy in Color and founder of She the People.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
2018 dn intercept election

Live Election Night Coverage with Democracy Now! and the Intercept Tuesday, Nov. 6

Democracy Now! & The Intercept are teaming up to host a live midterm election night special.

Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop