The World Food Programme says parts of Yemen have entered into famine, with 73,000 Yemeni civilians facing starvation, as the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition has cut supply lines and decimated Yemen’s medical and sanitation infrastructure. The famine declaration comes as half of Yemen’s 28 million people remain on the brink of starvation. This is David Beasley, director of the World Food Programme.

David Beasley: “This report is devastating. It realizes our worst fears, that people are starving to death in Yemen. They need our help, and we are on the ground doing everything we can.”

The stark warning came as representatives of the Houthi rebel movement met in Sweden for U.N.-brokered talks with members of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government. It’s just the second time since the conflict began in 2015 that warring parties have met to discuss a political solution to the crisis. The talks came as the U.S. Senate is preparing to debate a measure that would restrict U.S. support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.