The State Department has announced the the United States will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence, or what Palestinians refer to as Nakba, or the catastrophe. Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat criticized the U.S. announcement.

Saeb Erekat: “The American administration, to choose the date of the Palestinian catastrophe, the Nakba, to move the embassy and to take this move in this expeditious fashion reflects total insensitivities to what goes on in this region, which reiterates, which reaffirms our position that the U.S can no longer be part of the peace process.”

One of the biggest proponents of the embassy move to Jerusalem has been billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. He is now offering to help fund the construction of the new embassy, which could cost as much as $500 million.