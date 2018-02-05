House Republicans are facing some backlash after releasing a controversial memo that purports to show the FBI and Justice Department abused their authority by placing Trump campaign adviser Carter Page under surveillance in 2016 over his ties to Russia. On Saturday, President Trump tweeted the memo “totally vindicates” him, but the memo actually raises new questions about the actions of the Trump campaign.

Supporters of Trump had claimed the FBI used a partisan research document—the Steele dossier—to obtain a surveillance warrant for Page. But the memo actually reveals that the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign was triggered not by the Steele dossier, but by the actions of another Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, who reportedly bragged to an Australian diplomat in May 2016 that the Russians had political dirt on Hillary Clinton. According to the Times, Papadopoulos had been told weeks earlier that Moscow had thousands of emails that would embarrass Clinton. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last October to lying to federal agents.