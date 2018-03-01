In Parkland, Florida, teachers and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to classes Wednesday for the first time since Valentine’s Day, when gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, killing 17 people and wounding 15 others. This is Stoneman Douglas student and shooting survivor Samuel Safaite.

Samuel Safaite: “Spanish class, my teacher was taking attendance, and she accidentally said Luke’s name while she was doing roll. And like a lot of people just started crying, because we all knew that he was gone.”

Last month’s massacre sparked an unprecedented youth movement, led by Stoneman Douglas High School students, who are mobilizing a nationwide rally against gun violence called “March for Our Lives” in Washington, D.C., on March 24.