And in Mexico, thousands of women from across the world converged in Zapatista territory in the southern state of Chiapas over the weekend for the First International Political, Artistic, Sports and Cultural Gathering of Women That Struggle. This is a Zapatista woman delivering a collective message at the closing ceremony.

Unnamed Zapatista woman: “This little light is for you. Take it, sister and compañera. … Take it to the women who are disappeared. Take it to the murdered. Take it to the imprisoned. Take it to the raped. Take it to the beaten. Take it to the abused. Take it to the women who face violence in all forms. Take it to the migrants. Take it to the exploited. Take it to the dead. Take it and tell each and every one of them that she is not alone, that you’re going to fight for her, that you’re going to fight for the truth and for the justice that her pain deserves.”