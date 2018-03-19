Trump’s first attack on Mueller came only one day after Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired late Friday. Trump had repeatedly attacked McCabe, who was fired after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected an appeal that would have let him retire this weekend, meaning McCabe would have received his full pension. McCabe was fired for “lack of candor” about a conversation he authorized between a journalist and FBI officials. McCabe denies these allegations and says his firing is aimed at discrediting Robert Mueller’s investigation, in which he is a potential witness. He also says he took extensive notes about his conversations with President Trump. A slew of Democratic lawmakers have offered to hire McCabe for two days in order to allow him to be eligible to receive his full pension.