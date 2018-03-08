Eve Ensler on International Women’s Day & Her New One-Woman Play “In the Body of the World”

On International Women’s Day, we speak with Eve Ensler, award-winning playwright and author of “The Vagina Monologues.” Ensler’s new play, “In the Body of the World,” is an exploration of the female body—how to talk about it, how to protect it, how to value it. She shares her deeply intimate and painful relationship with her own body and how it has changed throughout her life, from being raped to struggling with anorexia, from battling uterine cancer to reclaiming her body when dancing with women from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the City of Joy, which she helped establish.