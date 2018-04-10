FBI agents have raided the home, office and Park Avenue hotel room of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen. During the Monday morning raid, the FBI seized a slew of business records, emails and documents, including documents related to a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels. Cohen has admitted to personally paying Clifford to keep her quiet about an alleged 2007 affair she had with Donald Trump. The payment, only days before the 2016 election, may violate federal election law. The raid was carried out by the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, who was appointed by President Trump. It came after a referral by special counsel Robert Mueller. President Trump reacted angrily to news of the raid Monday.

President Donald Trump: “So I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it’s a disgraceful situation. It’s a total witch hunt. I’ve been saying it for a long time. I’ve wanted to keep it down.”

