“What follows are notes I typed in the vehicle immediately upon exiting Trump Tower…” So begins one of the newly released memos written by former FBI Director James Comey before he was fired by President Trump last year. On Thursday night, the Justice Department sent 15 redacted, declassified pages of Comey’s detailed memos to Congress.

These memos have been at the center of a public dispute between the president and former FBI Director Comey, which has escalated in recent days with the publication of Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty.” In the book, Comey compares President Trump to Mafia bosses he once worked to send to prison, writing, “This president is unethical, and untethered to truth.”

In the released memos, Comey describes Trump as distracted by political rivalries and afraid about his presidency being undermined by members of his own government, including the FBI. Just after midnight, Trump attacked Comey on Twitter, writing, “James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?”