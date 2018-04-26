The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to uphold President Trump’s travel ban, which blocks most people from seven countries—including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen—from entering the United States. During oral arguments on Wednesday, Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is often seen as a swing vote, appeared to side with the conservative wing of the court. U.S. solicitor general Noel Francisco argued the travel restrictions were not a “so-called Muslim ban” and that the order fell within the president’s executive authority. Francisco made the claim even though Trump campaigned for president calling for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” This is Justice Samuel Alito.

Justice Samuel Alito: “If you look at what was done, it does not look at all like a Muslim ban. There are other justifications that jump out as to why these particular countries were put on—on the list. So you—it seems to me the list creates a strong inference that this was not done for that invidious purpose.”

We’ll have more on President Trump’s travel ban after headlines.