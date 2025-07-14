ICE Rounds Up 300 California Farmworkers, One Dies: Eyewitness and Oxnard Mayor Respond

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org. I’m Amy Goodman.

We turn now to California, where a farmworker who fell from the roof of a greenhouse during an immigration raid last week died over the weekend of his injuries. Fifty-seven-year-old Jaime Alanís had worked at the farm in Camarillo for 10 years, providing for his wife and daughter who live in Mexico. His niece says he’ll now be laid to rest in his hometown of Michoacán. Jaime Alanís is the first known person to die during an immigration raid since Trump returned to office. He reportedly called his family during the raid to tell them he was hiding, before falling about 30 feet from the roof.

The raid there Thursday led to an hourslong standoff between protesters and federal border agents, who blocked the roads with military-style vehicles and tear-gassed community members, including children, as crowds attempted to protect dozens of farmworkers from arrest. This is one of the protesters.

PROTESTER: [translated] These guys showed up all tough, [bleep] cowards, and they’ve already tried to push us out. But there’s more of us here now than there were before. At the end of the day, they’re the ones coming from over there. They’re not from here. … Farmers who work here take more of a beating than anyone else. They’re not the ones who deserve this [bleep] treatment.

AMY GOODMAN: The Department of Homeland Security said over 300 immigrants were detained in dual raids on cannabis farms and agricultural fields in Camarillo and the coastal city of Carpinteria. Among those taken into custody were at least 14 immigrant children. The United Farm Workers union issued a statement in response, saying, quote, “Farm workers are excluded from basic child labor laws, and it is unfortunately not uncommon for teenagers to work in the fields. To be clear: detaining and deporting children is not a solution for child labor,” they said.

This comes as a federal judge in Los Angeles Friday issued an order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from conducting sweeping immigration raids and racially profiling people in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong said agents are prohibited from targeting people based on their apparent ethnicity, the language they’re speaking, their presence at a particular location or the type of work they’re engaged in. The judge also ordered immigration authorities to provide anyone they arrest with immediate access to lawyers.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Brian Gavidia, who was aggressively pushed against a fence by ICE agents during a raid and questioned as he repeatedly told the agents he was a U.S. citizen, spoke at a press conference Friday.

BRIAN GAVIDIA: I truly believe that. I believe in the Constitution. I believe in America. I believe in what we stand. I believe in this court system. And I believe that what’s going down right now in the United States is wrong. I believe in the Constitution. We are ignoring the Constitution at this very moment. It is not right. We will not stand down. We are all Americans here. We will not allow this to happen. We follow the Constitution.

AMY GOODMAN: For more, we’re joined by two guests. Angelmarie Taylor is an undergraduate student in her senior year at California State University Channel Islands, a volunteer with 805 Immigrant Coalition. 805 Immigrant Coalition was present during the federal immigration raid in Camarillo. And Luis McArthur is mayor of Oxnard, California, about 10 miles from Camarillo. He was previously the police commander of Oxnard and worked on the police force there for 35 years, now speaking out against the ICE raids, saying they’re, quote, “aggressive, demonstrating insensitivity toward the direct impact on our community.”

We welcome you both to Democracy Now! I want to begin with Angelmarie Taylor. Describe the raid that you saw. You are an eyewitness.

ANGELMARIE TAYLOR: It was almost unlike anything that we had ever seen before. Most of the protesters out there are your average people. We are average community members who have been volunteering our time to patrol our own streets to keep each other safe from these ICE agents, ICE thugs, I would say, who have been operating entirely outside of the law, not identifying themselves, not allowing us our rights. And that’s just us as protesters who come to witness and document these raids. That’s not even to speak to the even more intense violence that the farmworkers themselves experience in the blocked-off area, as you mentioned, where over 300 people from our community were taken.

AMY GOODMAN: And, Mayor, if you can talk about what is happening? You’re the former police chief. Now you are the mayor of Oxnard. In a social media post, you wrote, “While this matter is taking place outside the jurisdiction of Oxnard, I am increasingly mindful that many of the facility’s employees are likely from Oxnard and are seeking refuge in their vehicles amid the high temperatures, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of those individuals.” Can you talk about the Oxnard residents, Luis McArthur, who were targeted?

MAYOR LUIS McARTHUR: Yes, absolutely. You know, what we’re seeing is these unjust and harmful actions by ICE officials without following any due process. And we had it hit home here on several instances. As you may know, Oxford is the largest city in Ventura County. Ventura County has about 830,000 residents. Oxnard has about a quarter of those residents. And many of them, when I heard about what was unfolding there at the Glass House in Camarillo, which is right next door to us, just a few miles away — I know, having grown up here in Oxnard, that many of the individuals that worked at the Glass House were Oxnard residents, and so that’s what caused me to turn back around — I was headed to Los Angeles — to come back and to be present.

And what I also saw is just, just a lot of insensitivity. I was personally receiving phone calls, because my cellphone number was shared, from people that were inside the facility, that were taking refuge in their cars and with the sun as strong as it was that day and the number of hours that the operation lasted. It became very evident as to what I had stated previously, that these actions are very harmful to our community, to individuals. We’re talking about human beings. We’re talking about parents, just like the gentleman that passed because of the chaotic actions of ICE. I’m not saying that the ICE agents killed the gentleman, but because of the chaotic actions, they caused this man and others to seek refuge, and this man fell down from the roof head first, from what I understand, and died as a result of that. And then we had people that actually sought refuge, as well, not only in their cars, but also on the dirt field, and covered themselves up with dirt. And that was information that was being relayed or tried to be relayed to these ICE agents, but the fact that they work in secrecy without a person willing to interact, while I was there on site, there was no deliberate intent by anyone from ICE to come out and just engage in some dialogue with us so that we can relay this information. There was just any — there wasn’t — there was none of that.

And that’s what we’re talking about, is just a lack of due process. And as I have asserted, like any other police officer with a 10-year time that I spent in the police force, I’ve arrested some of the most — just persons that had committed atrocious crimes in our city, from murderers to folks that have sexually assaulted others and just a number of other felonious crimes, but, nonetheless, those individuals were afforded a due process. Following the 5th and 14th Amendment of our Constitution, they were afforded the right to see an attorney, to consult with an attorney, to stand before a judge and to be made available an opportunity to defend themselves. And that’s not what we’re seeing now. We’re seeing people quickly being expedited out of here, and that’s why the errors are occurring.

And for us as a community, what it’s doing, not only is it impacting our economy, but it’s directly impacting children, who are oftentimes left without mom and dad here to care for them, and this is putting a tremendous amount of strain. We’re seeing a lot of nonprofits come out and help and stepping up, but we can’t endure this much longer.

AMY GOODMAN: Mayor?

MAYOR LUIS McARTHUR: And this is what is — we’ve been done.

AMY GOODMAN: I want to go to Angelmarie Taylor. You’re an undergraduate student in your senior year at California State University. On Thursday, you were at the raid with John Caravello, a faculty member at your university who was arrested and remains detained. I want to turn to him speaking the night before the raid, Wednesday, at the Camarillo City Council meeting’s public comment period.

JOHN CARAVELLO: My name is John Caravello, and I’m a professor at CSU Channel Islands. I’m also a longtime organizer with Ventura County Tenants Union and, more recently, a volunteer with VC Defensa. Many of my students are undocumented, and many of their families are undocumented. It’s my responsibility to protect them, and so I’ve been patrolling the city streets, following armed, masked thugs trying to kidnap my neighbors.

Many call these neighbors “illegal,” but let’s talk for a second about what’s really illegal. When the U.S. bombs civilian nuclear sites, like they did in Iran late last month, it’s illegal. When the U.S. provides weapons to an apartheid state to fuel a genocide, like it continues to do in Palestine, it is illegal. …

And today, armed, masked thugs are bending the knee to just follow orders to kidnap, imprison and deport our neighbors to countries that we destabilize, that we have under the thumb of our political and economic domination, whose soil we destroy with pesticide-ridden bananas, whose leaders we depose and whose people our media continue to dehumanize. Who are we to constrict the movement of our fellow human beings? Who are we to judge how people choose to live? ICE is not welcome here, just like the U.S. is not welcome in other countries. And you, our elected officials, should swear them off, if not in policy, then in spirit, to at the very least pay back your undocumented community members for picking your [bleep] strawberries. No one is illegal. Power to the people.

AMY GOODMAN: So, that is John Caravello, who is a faculty member at California State University Channel Islands, where, Angelmarie Taylor, you teach. He was arrested the next day. We just have 30 seconds. He hasn’t been released yet?

ANGELMARIE TAYLOR: No, professor Caravello hasn’t been released. And as you’ve heard in that public comment, he has always used his voice to speak up for those around him. Myself as a student coming from an immigrant background, like most other students here in CSU Channel Islands, professor Caravello has been continuously targeted because of his outspoken views to defend his community. And he was one of the protesters on the ground who was helping other protesters amidst the violence.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, I want to thank you both for being with us. Of course, we’ll continue to cover this, as the judge in Los Angeles ruled that migrants can no longer be rounded up in Los Angeles without cause. Angelmarie Taylor, student and volunteer with 805 Immigrant Coalition, thank you for being with us, and Luis McArthur, mayor of Oxnard, 10 miles from Camarillo, previously the police commander of Oxnard. I’m Amy Goodman. Thanks for joining us.