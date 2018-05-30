Glenn Greenwald on Julian Assange, Ecuador & Threats to Press Freedom

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, Democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González. Our guest is Glenn Greenwald, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, co-founder of The Intercept. Glenn, you wrote that former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa, in an exclusive interview with The Intercept, denounced his country’s current government for blocking Julian Assange from receiving visitors in the embassy in London as a form of torture and a violation of Ecuador’s duties to protect Assange’s safety and well-being. Can you talk about what is happening with Julian Assange? We’re reading reports that the Ecuadoran embassy—that he might be leaving the embassy, which of course would mean he would be arrested by the British government. What do you understand is taking place?

GLENN GREENWALD: There is clearly a danger that the current Ecuadorian government, which has become much more subservient and compliant with the demands of Western governments, including those in the U.S. and the U.K. and in Spain, is willing to trade away the protections that Ecuador, for seven years, has maintained and owes to Julian Assange because of the likelihood that he will be persecuted, not in Sweden, but in the United States. Remember, the case in Sweden for sexual assault, the investigation has been dropped and closed. It is no longer pending.

What the concern is is the Trump Administration, specifically Mike Pompeo who at the time was the director of the CIA and is now the secretary of state, along with Jeff Sessions, has said that arresting Julian Assange and putting him in prison is a priority because of the leaks of documents that WikiLeaks has published. Because of the journalism that they have done, which just this week the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists have said would pose a grave threat to the First Amendment.

So when I interviewed President Correa, he was saying essentially that the way in which Julian Assange has been silenced by blocking his access to the internet, by denying him visitors from the outside world with the exception of his lawyers and a couple of other people, is a violation of his human rights. He’s an Ecuadorian citizen, he has formal asylum from Ecuador, and they own him an obligation to protect his health and safety.

And at the same time, doctors who have examined him say he has very grave threats to his health and can’t get treatment for it because of the situation in the embassy. So no matter what you think of Julian Assange, there are serious threats to press freedom being posed and to questions of asylum and the sovereignty of the Ecuadoran government by what is taking place.