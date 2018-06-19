President Trump is continuing to defend his administration’s practice of forcibly separating immigrant children from their parents at the border, in violation of international human rights law.

Donald Trump: “The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility. Won’t be. You look at what’s happening in Europe, you look at what’s happening in other places, we can’t allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch.”

During his speech Monday, Trump also falsely claimed Democrats were to blame for the practice. More than 2,000 children have been forcibly separated from their parents since mid-April alone. Trump also went on a xenophobic Twitter rant Monday about migration into Europe, tweeting, “Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” In fact, Germany recently recorded its lowest crime rate since 1992. Trump also tweeted, “We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!” Trump is meeting with Republicans today, as the House is slated to hold votes on two separate immigration bills later this week.