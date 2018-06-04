In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians gathered Saturday for the funeral of 21-year-old medic Razan al-Najjar, who an Israeli sniper shot dead on Friday as she was helping evacuate wounded Palestinians at a protest near the separation fence between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli sniper shot her in the chest even though she was clearly wearing a medical vest and a medical ID at the time of her death. In total, the Israeli military has killed at least 119 Palestinians and wounded more than 13,000 more as part of the brutal crackdown against the Palestinians’ ongoing nonviolent Great March of Return protests demanding an end to the Israeli occupation. This is Razan’s mother, Sabreen al-Najjar.

Sabreen al-Najjar: “The whole world saw what happened to my daughter, and I call for international protection. Where is this international protection? Where are the human rights? How was my daughter a threat? What was her weapon? This is her weapon, this medical equipment. This is my daughter’s weapon. This is what she was resisting with. On what basis did the soldier kill her? She has been targeted since the first day of protest. So many times she has survived death. She would come through and tell me what she went through. May God account every person who is silent about this.”

After headlines, we’ll speak with Razan’s cousin, Dalia, and we’ll go to Gaza to speak with Dr. Medhat Abbas, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital.