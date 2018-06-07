Mexican Court Orders Truth Commission to Oversee New Investigation of 43 Disappeared Students

A Mexican federal court has effectively thrown out the government’s investigation into the disappearance of 43 college students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ school in 2014 and ordered a new investigation. A three-judge panel issued the ruling Monday after several people suspected in the disappearances asked the judges to review their cases. They said their confessions were extracted by torture. The judicial tribunal responded by issuing a unanimous and wide-ranging indictment of the entire case, saying it “wasn’t quick, effective, independent or impartial.” The judges also accused Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office of failing to follow up on key evidence, writing, “There is no sign that they even explored the lines of investigation that signaled participation of personnel from the Mexican army or the Federal Police.” Amnesty International welcomed the ruling as an important advance in the search for truth and justice. For more, we speak with Anabel Hernández, Mexican investigative reporter. In her latest book, “The True Night of Iguala,” she describes how Mexican soldiers were involved in the disappearance and apparent massacre of the 43 students.