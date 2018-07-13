President Trump is facing massive protests in London today, where he’s meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May only hours after he criticized her handling of Brexit in an explosive interview with Rupert Murdoch-owned British tabloid The Sun.

President Donald Trump: “If they do a deal like that, it will most likely—because we’ll be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal with—if they do that, their trade deal with the U.S. is—will probably not be made. I did give Theresa, who I like—I did give her my views on what she should do and how she should negotiate. And she didn’t follow those views. I would—I would actually say she probably went the opposite way.”

Murdoch is a Trump supporter. During the interview, Trump also praised former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, London’s first-ever Muslim mayor, one of the most prominent Muslim politicians in Europe. Massive protests are greeting President Trump during his two-day trip to Britain—including a 20-foot-long giant blimp depicting Trump as an angry orange baby wearing a diaper and clutching a cellphone, ready to tweet. We’ll go to Britain for more on Trump’s visit and the protests after headlines.