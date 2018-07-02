Thousands in New York March Against Family Separation, Immigration Crackdown at Border

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! Here in New York, over 10,000 people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge.

STACY LEMELLE: My name is Stacy LeMelle. And I’m here in Foley Square in New York City, and we’re here to march across the Brooklyn Bridge, to march for immigrants and to march that families that have been separated are brought back together. I’m here because New York City is a city of immigrants. Part of the reason the city is so great is because of immigrants and immigrant energy. And my family has been in this country for many generations. But I know that I walk around New York, and there are immigrants in fear. There are immigrants who have had their families separated. So, I want immigration policies that are not based on hate.

PROTESTERS: Say it loud! Say it clear! Refugees are welcome here! Say it loud! Say it clear! Refugees are welcome here!

CRISTINA CARTAGENA: My name is Cristina Cartagena. I’m born and raised here in Queens, New York. I’m from immigrant parents. I brought my family here, because since we were born here, we have a privilege and a right to stand up for those people who weren’t and who deserve asylum here and who are fleeing from circumstances that we can’t even imagine, and they deserve to be here.

PROTESTERS: Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like! Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!

ADRIAN WINTER: My name’s Adrian Winter, and I’m marching across the bridge today with my daughter, because I think for the majority of my life I’ve seen the country moving forward in a good direction, and now I see it turning backwards. When we were talking to her this morning and telling her where we were going, we were just saying that there are people taking their parents away from their children, and we don’t like that, and it’s bad, and it’s wrong, and we’re here to say that it’s not a good thing to do. And we keep it in simple terms. And she understands it. She understands what it’s like when she loses track of us for a couple minutes.

PROTESTERS: Resistance is not enough! Revolt! Revolt! Revolt! Resistance is not enough! Revolt! Revolt! Revolt!

REP. NYDIA VELÁZQUEZ: We’re sending a message today to Donald Trump that we will not stand while he is torturing and terrorizing our children. We are fighting the “zero tolerance” policy of this administration. We want these children to be reunited with their families.

REV. MARIE TATRO: My name is Reverend Marie A. Tatro, and I am a priest in the Episcopal Church. My job is to protect and serve God’s people who are most vulnerable and who are most at risk. And so, this movement is essential, and it’s core to our theology as a church. “Never again” means never again. We’ve been down this road before. The seeds of fascism are being planted. And we need to learn from our history. We need to learn from our mistakes and point out the evil and the sin where it is. And I’m hopeful that people in our country will rise up before it gets to that stage.

AMY GOODMAN: Thanks to Charina Nadura and Nat Needham. When we come back, we go to ground zero for “zero tolerance,” to the U.S.-Mexico border. Stay with us.