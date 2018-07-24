President Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton has reiterated Trump’s threats to Iran, only one day after Trump tweeted, “To Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” On Monday, Bolton doubled down, saying, “President Trump told me that if Iran does anything at all to the negative, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid before.” Also on Monday, Trump said he was not concerned about provoking Iran.

Reporter: “Mr. President, are you concerned about provoking tensions with Iran?”

President Trump: “None at all. None at all.”

To see our coverage of the Trump administration’s escalating threats against Iran, go to democracynow.org.