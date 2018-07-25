In Pakistan, millions of people are heading to the polls today for parliamentary elections. At least 31 people were killed in an ISIS bombing at a polling station in the western city of Quetta, while other attacks on polling stations have left at least two people dead. The run-up to today’s election has been marred by violence, including a massive suicide bombing claimed by ISIS at an election campaign gathering in the southwestern province of Balochistan that killed over 150 people earlier this month. It was the third-worst attack in Pakistan’s history. Hundreds of thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed across Pakistan for today’s vote, which pits former cricket star Imran Khan against the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He and his daughter were jailed returning to Pakistan earlier this month. Click here to see our full coverage of Pakistan’s general election.
CNN has published an audio tape of President Trump speaking with his longtime lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen about how they would suppress the story of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long extramarital affair with Trump back in 2006. The audio appears to provide evidence Trump knew about the plan to buy the exclusive rights to McDougal’s story at the time. In the audio, Cohen tells Trump about his plan to set up a company and finance the purchase of the story’s rights from American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer. This audio, which is a little difficult to hear, begins with Cohen saying, “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” a reference to David Pecker, head of American Media, who is a close friend of Trump’s.
Michael Cohen: “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David. When it comes time for the financing, which will be”—
Donald Trump: “Listen, what financing?”
Michael Cohen: “Well, I have to pay him something.”
Donald Trump: “No. Pay with cash.”
Michael Cohen: “No. No, no, no, no, no, I got it.”
That was Michael Cohen saying, “No, no, no, I got it,” after Trump says, “Pay with cash.” The exact meaning of Trump’s words are in dispute, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday night, “There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape.”
The White House is also coming under fire for editing the video and written transcript of President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month. The transcript was edited to remove part of Reuters reporter Jeff Mason’s question about whether Putin wanted Trump to win the U.S. election. This is a clip of the original, and then edited videos, broadcast on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”
President Vladimir Putin: “Options abound. And they all can be found in an appropriate legal framework.”
Jeff Mason: “Mr. President, did you want President Trump to win the election? And did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?
President Vladimir Putin: “Yes, I did. Yes, I did.”
Rachel Maddow: “That’s the real one. Now watch what the White House has posted online instead.”
President Vladimir Putin: “Options abound. And they all can be found in an appropriate legal framework.”
Jeff Mason: “And did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?
President Vladimir Putin: “Yes, I did. Yes, I did.”
Russia’s English-language transcript omits the Reuters reporter’s question entirely.
President Trump has announced up to $12 billion in emergency relief for farmers whose sales have been hurt by the Trump administration’s escalating trade war. The Agriculture Department said it will use an existing program to provide billions of dollars in direct payments to farmers and ranchers as a “short-term solution.”
President Trump’s daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake fashion brand amid widespread accusations about conflicts of interest and investigations into the working conditions in her company’s factories. A Guardian investigation revealed workplace abuse, grueling production targets and deplorably low pay at an Indonesian factory that makes clothing for Ivanka Trump’s label. Many of the female workers at the factory in West Java said the pay is so low that they live in constant debt and can’t afford to live with their own children.
Israel shot down a Syrian jet Tuesday it claimed had entered Israeli airspace, increasing concerns about an escalation of confrontations in the region. The Syrian government says the jet was in Syrian airspace. In more news on Syria, a suicide bombing in the southern city Suwayda has killed at least 38 people, with dozens more wounded. The bombing in the government-held city has been blamed on ISIS.
In Laos, at least 26 people have been killed, and thousands more are in need of rescue, after a billion-dollar hydroelectric dam collapsed, flooding nearby villages and farmland. The anti-dam group International Rivers said the dam overflowed as a result of heavy monsoon rains, and that climate change is exacerbating the risks to people who live downstream of dams. The collapsed dam is one of dozens of hydroelectric projects that have been proposed or are currently under construction in Laos.
The death toll from the uncontrollable wildfires raging around the Greek capital Athens has risen to 76. Nearly 200 more people were injured, including children, by the fast-moving blazes. We’ll have more on climate change later in the broadcast.
In India, a nationwide truckers’ strike has entered its sixth day, with drivers demanding lower fuel prices and more transparency to the highway toll system. The strike has disrupted the transportation of goods nationwide, including for Amazon and other international retailers.
Back in the United States, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has won the Republican gubernatorial primary. Kemp, who’s backed by President Trump, will now face Democratic progressive Stacey Abrams, who is vying to be the first African-American governor in the Deep South since Reconstruction, in the November general election. And African-American activist Lucy McBath has won her congressional primary race to represent Atlanta’s northern suburbs. Her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man who shot into the car of African-American teenagers because they were playing loud music. McBath ran on a platform of tighter gun control.
The New York City delivery worker who was detained by ICE after being stopped at the Fort Hamilton Army base while delivering a pizza last month has been released from detention. Emotional video footage of his reunion with his family shows Pablo Villavicencio hugging his wife and young daughters late Tuesday night, after a judge ordered his release. The judge, Paul Crotty, also slammed government lawyers during a hearing, asking, “Is there any concept of justice here? What is the danger to the community for a man who has committed no crime?” Judge Crotty was appointed by former President George W. Bush. He formerly served as the corporation counsel for New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.
In more immigration news, a group of asylum seekers has sued ICE, accusing guards of violently repressing a peaceful hunger strike inside Adelanto Detention Facility in California last year, which the asylum seekers had launched to protest the lack of clean drinking water, and the spoiled food and unsanitary clothes provided inside the facility. The Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers say the guards attacked them and placed them in isolation for organizing the hunger strike. This is plaintiff Josué Mateo Lemus Campos.
Josué Mateo Lemus Campos: “They sprayed me with pepper spray. They roughed me up. They hit me in my kidneys. They grabbed my arm. Also, when there wasn’t any pepper spray, they made us shower in hot water, which caused unbearable pain. The other thing was being locked up for too long. It causes stress, and it makes one want to throw in the towel. It makes you feel bad emotionally.”
The Adelanto Detention Facility in California is operated by the for-profit company GEO Group. And in more immigration news, tomorrow is the court-imposed deadline for the Trump administration to reunite all parents and children separated by immigration officials at the border. The administration says just over 1,000 parents have been reunited with their children so far, less than half of the families it must reunify by tomorrow.
In Oakland, California, a 27-year-old white man has been arrested for attacking two young African-American women on a BART train, killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and wounding her sister Letifah. The stabbing attack sparked widespread outrage in Oakland, where hundreds of people marched through the streets Monday night to demand justice for Nia. Many Oakland residents have denounced the attack as a hate crime. Authorities say they have not yet connected the suspect, John Lee Cowell, with any white supremacist groups.
And in Sweden, a student activist halted an Afghan asylum seeker’s deportation back to Afghanistan by refusing to sit down on a flight, preventing the plane from taking off. This is student Elin Ersson, who live-streamed her direct action on the flight.
Elin Ersson: I’m not going to sit down until this person is off the plane, because he will most likely get killed if he is on this plane when it goes up.”
After she refused to sit down, the Afghan asylum seeker was finally removed from the plane. He’s now reportedly back in Swedish custody. The video of her protest has since gone viral.
