CNN has published an audio tape of President Trump speaking with his longtime lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen about how they would suppress the story of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long extramarital affair with Trump back in 2006. The audio appears to provide evidence Trump knew about the plan to buy the exclusive rights to McDougal’s story at the time. In the audio, Cohen tells Trump about his plan to set up a company and finance the purchase of the story’s rights from American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer. This audio, which is a little difficult to hear, begins with Cohen saying, “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” a reference to David Pecker, head of American Media, who is a close friend of Trump’s.

Michael Cohen: “I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David. When it comes time for the financing, which will be”—

Donald Trump: “Listen, what financing?”

Michael Cohen: “Well, I have to pay him something.”

Donald Trump: “No. Pay with cash.”

Michael Cohen: “No. No, no, no, no, no, I got it.”

That was Michael Cohen saying, “No, no, no, I got it,” after Trump says, “Pay with cash.” The exact meaning of Trump’s words are in dispute, and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday night, “There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape.”