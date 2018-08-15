President Trump has publicly attacked former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. In a racist and sexist tweet, he wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Up until her firing, Omarosa was the only African American to serve in a senior role at the White House. In her new book, she describes the president as “racist” and claims he has used the “N-word” repeatedly. President Trump has denied using the N-word. But CBS News has published an audio recording that appears to show White House aides discussing the potential fallout from the release of audio of Trump using the racial slur. This is a clip of the audio in which Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson is speaking. Listen carefully.

Katrina Pierson: “I’m trying to find out at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it. He said it. No, he said it. He’s embarrassed.”

On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she could not guarantee that there isn’t an audio recording of Trump using the N-word. This is Sanders being questioned by NBC News’s Kristen Welker.

Kristen Welker: “Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the N-word on a recording in any context?”