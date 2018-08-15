In Pennsylvania, a grand jury report released Tuesday has revealed how more than 300 Catholic priests sexually abused 1,000 children and possibly thousands more over seven decades and that the church leadership covered up the abuse. The report details how priests raped young girls and boys, including one priest who raped a young girl in the hospital after she had her tonsils out. Another priest impregnated a young girl and then arranged for her to have an abortion. The report also chronicles how the church used an array of tactics to conceal the abuse, including lying to the community about why a priest was removed from the parish, transferring pedophile priests rather than firing them, and locking abuse complaints away in a “secret archive.” One priest who had been repeatedly accused of child abuse asked for—and received—a letter of recommendation to work at Disneyland. This is Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro: “The term 'secret archives' is not my term. It is how the church officials themselves refer to the troves of documents sitting in filing cabinets, just feet from the bishops’ desks. In each diocese, the bishops had the key to the secret archives, which contained both allegations and admissions of the abuse and the cover-up.”
The Vatican declined to comment Tuesday.
Primaries were held in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Vermont Tuesday, where Christine Hallquist made history by becoming the first openly transgender major-party gubernatorial nominee in U.S. history. She easily won the Democratic primary and will now face Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott in November. If she wins, she’ll become the nation’s first transgender governor. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also easily won his Democratic Senate primary, though he’s expected to run in November as an independent.
In Minnesota, state Representative Ilhan Omar is now poised to become the first Somali-American woman elected to Congress and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, after she won her Democratic primary Tuesday. Her victory comes a week after another female Muslim candidate, Rashida Tlaib, won her congressional primary in Michigan.
Also in Minnesota, outgoing Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison won a sweeping victory in the Democratic primary for attorney general. His victory comes only days after he was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend.
In Connecticut, former National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes handily won her Democratic primary and is poised to be Connecticut’s first black woman in Congress.
And in Kansas, which held its primary last week, Governor Jeff Colyer has conceded to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the too-close-to-call Republican primary for governor. Kobach is a key architect of the GOP’s voter suppression efforts nationwide, is fiercely anti-immigrant and led Trump’s widely discredited Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
President Trump has publicly attacked former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. In a racist and sexist tweet, he wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Up until her firing, Omarosa was the only African American to serve in a senior role at the White House. In her new book, she describes the president as “racist” and claims he has used the “N-word” repeatedly. President Trump has denied using the N-word. But CBS News has published an audio recording that appears to show White House aides discussing the potential fallout from the release of audio of Trump using the racial slur. This is a clip of the audio in which Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson is speaking. Listen carefully.
Katrina Pierson: “I’m trying to find out at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it. He said it. No, he said it. He’s embarrassed.”
On Tuesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she could not guarantee that there isn’t an audio recording of Trump using the N-word. This is Sanders being questioned by NBC News’s Kristen Welker.
Kristen Welker: “Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the N-word on a recording in any context?”
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly. I can tell you that I’ve never heard it.”
In Italy, at least 39 people were killed when a bridge collapsed in Genoa Tuesday, sending dozens of vehicles tumbling 150 feet. The cause of the collapse is not yet known, but many residents are calling on the head of the company that operated the bridge to resign. The Morandi Bridge was the fifth bridge to collapse in Italy in five years.
In Yemen, the health ministry says U.S.-backed, Saudi-led airstrikes in Hodeidah province have killed 13 civilians and injured two dozen more. The reported strikes come as outrage continues to grow over the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led bombing of a children’s school bus in Yemen’s northern city of Saada, which killed 51 people, including 40 children. This is UNICEF’s Meritxell Relano.
Meritxell Relano: ”UNICEF has been responding with medical materials and with support to the injured children. But the important thing is that these attacks don’t repeat again. We don’t need to come back again and treat the children. The objective is the children are not attacked, they are not killed, they are not injured. This is the most important. We need to put a stop to this war.”
In Gaza, health officials say doctors have been forced to halt chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients because of severe medication shortages. The officials say the shortages have been exacerbated by Israel’s decision in July to seal a key border crossing, a move Human Rights Watch has denounced as “collective punishment.”
Also in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes destroyed a cultural center in Gaza City last week. A photo in the aftermath of the bombing shows Palestinians holding the cultural center’s sign, surrounded by the building’s rubble.
And former CNN host Reza Aslan has spoken out about being detained by Israeli authorities while he was crossing into Israel from Jordan two weeks ago. Aslan said the Israeli authorities asked him to write down the names of Palestinians and journalists that he knew, and threatened him, saying, “If you don’t cooperate, it will be a long time before you see your kids again.” Aslan spoke out after Jewish-American journalist Peter Beinart also went public about his recent detention and questioning by Israeli authorities at Ben Gurion International Airport.
In Tunisia, thousands of people rallied in Tunis Monday to demand equal inheritance rights for women. Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has proposed changing the law to allow equal inheritance. Current Tunisian law typically allows men to inherit twice as much as women.
And in Nebraska, authorities executed Carey Dean Moore using a four-drug cocktail that included fentanyl, which had never been used before in an execution in the United States. It was the first execution in Nebraska in more than 20 years. Journalists who witnessed the execution said Moore’s face turned red, then purple, and that the execution took over 20 minutes from the moment the first drug was administered.
