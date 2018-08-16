“I’m Bringing My Bullhorn to Congress”: Rashida Tlaib, Muslim Dem. Socialist, Appears Headed to D.C.

Listen
- Rashida TlaibPalestinian American who is poised to be one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Last week she won the Democratic primary for John Conyers’s old House seat.
Detroit Democratic congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib is poised to become the first Palestinian-American woman and first Muslim woman to serve in Congress, after winning the Democratic primary for John Conyers’s old House seat in Michigan last week. Tlaib is a Democratic Socialist who supports the Palestinian right of return and a one-state solution, Medicare for all, a $15 minimum wage and abolishing ICE. The child of immigrants, she has spoken out against the Trump administration’s travel bans. We speak with Rashida Tlaib about her historic victory and her plans for Congress.
