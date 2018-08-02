In Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, soldiers and police used tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition Wednesday to clear protesters who’d taken to the streets to allege that Monday’s presidential and parliamentary vote was rigged. At least three people were shot dead, and scores more were left injured—many of them filmed being beaten by soldiers. A spokesperson for the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change called the violence an attack on democracy.

Nkululeko Sibanda: “Today we saw the deployment of military tanks and firing of live ammunition on civilians for no apparent reason. Civilians are allowed to demand the respect of their rights in a lawful manner. Any disorder may be dealt with by the police, who are best trained for public order. Soldiers are trained to kill during war. We are seriously meant to wonder what this means. Are we in war? Are civilians the enemy of the state?”

The deadly crackdown on protests came after election returns showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party is heading for a large parliamentary majority. There’s been no announcement of a winner in the presidential race, prompting international election observers to question the credibility of the vote.