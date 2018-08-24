President Trump has renewed his attacks on Jeff Sessions, blasting his attorney general by his first name in a tweetstorm this morning, after telling Fox News in an interview that aired Thursday he never would have hired Sessions if Trump had known Sessions would recuse himself from oversight of the Robert Mueller investigation.

President Donald Trump: “Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn’t have done, or he should have told me. Even my enemies say that 'Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself, and then you wouldn't have put him in.’ He took the job, and then he said, ’I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, 'What kind of man is this?'”

After those remarks aired on Fox News, a pair of senior Republican senators signaled they’re open to having President Trump fire Attorney General Sessions. South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham—who serves on the Judiciary Committee—told reporters it was “very likely” President Trump would nominate a new attorney general after the midterm elections.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “And I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice. Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president. … And the president has a right to have an attorney general he feels comfortable with.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Grassley went a step further Thursday, telling Bloomberg News he’d be able to make time for hearings for a new attorney general this fall. Attorney General Sessions fired back Thursday, writing in a statement, “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”