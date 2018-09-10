Rise for Climate: Tens of Thousands March in San Francisco Calling for Fossil-Free World

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: We’re broadcasting from San Francisco, California, throughout the week, the site of this week’s Global Climate Action Summit. Activists held hundreds of protests Saturday in more than 90 countries as part of a worldwide day of protest demanding urgent action to address climate change. Here in San Francisco, up to 30,000 people took part in the Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice march. It’s believed to be the largest climate march ever on the West Coast. The protest came just days before the start of the Global Climate Action Summit being organized by California Governor Jerry Brown. Well, on Saturday, Democracy Now! was in the streets of San Francisco.

THANU YAKUPITIYAGE: My name’s Thanu Yakupitiyage. I’m with 350.org. And today we’re here in San Francisco, the largest anchor march for Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice. Today, we are here ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit to call on Governor Jerry Brown and elected officials at all levels to step up on climate action, phase out fossil fuels and push for a just transition for 100 percent renewables. There’s over 260 events happening in 50 states plus Puerto Rico today and over 900 events in 90 countries. So it’s a massive mobilization across the world.

AMY GOODMAN: You’re talking about global climate justice. Jerry Brown is holding a summit on this this week. Do you applaud him for this?

THANU YAKUPITIYAGE: We need more than just empty rhetoric, and so it’s not enough that these elected officials from all over the world are just meeting to pat themselves on the back. We’re asking for tangible commitments. And we want to see that out of this summit. And so, this gathering of tens of thousands of people in San Francisco, hundreds of thousands around the world, is really calling for tangible action, in a time where climate impacts are massive.

AMY GOODMAN: What do you want to see here?

THANU YAKUPITIYAGE: We want to see commitments at the Global Climate Action Summit to phase out fossil fuels, and commitments from cities and states across the country to 100 percent renewables, that supports workers and anchors racial and economic justice.

AMY GOODMAN: What about Governor Brown’s reliance on oil in the state of California? For those who don’t have oil in their state or don’t understand California when it comes to oil, explain.

THANU YAKUPITIYAGE: Yeah, absolutely. So, Governor Brown—California is the third-largest producer of oil. This is impacting communities not just in California. For example, we have the Sarayaku from Ecuador here. The oil that is being extracted from Ecuador is refined in California. And so, this is an issue that’s beyond just California. And so, when we call for the phaseout of fossil fuels, this is ultimately about everybody’s health, everybody’s safety, everybody’s ability to live in the communities that they want to live in.

REV. AMBROSE CARROLL SR.: Good morning. My name is Ambrose Carroll. I’m the senior pastor of the Church by the Side of the Road in Berkeley. And I, too, rise for climate, jobs and justice. When it comes to air pollution and climate change, low-income communities, communities of color and other marginalized groups bear a disproportionate burden. Ignoring these truths and sparing our obligation to protect the most vulnerable among us is morally wrong.

For example, black children are 4.5 times more likely to be hospitalized for asthma and 10 times more likely to die from asthma than white children. My 10-year-old son, Ambrose Jr., is playing football this season in the Snoop Dogg league. We live in West Oakland, which is the transportation hub of the region, that leads to and from San Francisco, where our air quality is impacted by pollutants stemming from factories, Bay Area Rapid Transit, ships, trucks, trains, planes and automobiles. Ambrose Jr., you see, struggles with asthma. And so, although he plays, we monitor his Qvar intake, and we watch his play closely. We pray that he and other little children grow out of the condition. And we will march today in order to alleviate their discomfort. We rise today because all sentient beings deserve the right to breathe and because we believe that black life matters.

ANNOUNCER: Our next speaker, Mirian Cisneros, president of the Kichwa people of Sarayaku in Ecuadorean Amazon.

MIRIAN CISNEROS: [translated] I’d like to say thank you to all of the men, women, elders and children who are here. I come from Sarayaku, Amazon, in Ecuador. I want to tell all of you that I come from those forests, rivers, lakes and mountains that have life. I come from there, where the human being and Mother Earth live in harmony. I come from Kawsak Sacha. I come from the Living Forest. I also come from a people who has fought for years and years the threats of oil exploitation. I come from the land where we have defended millions of lives. And today we are here to leave you with our Kawsak Sacha proposal, Living Forest.

We are here in this huge march, brothers and sisters, from throughout the planet, because we have understood that we must leave fossil fuels underground, both in the Amazon forest as well as in the whole world. We are also here because we want the world to know that indigenous communities like ours, Sarayaku, possess innovative solutions, such as our own proposal of Kawsak Sacha, a permanent protection of all forests and life in our ancestral lands. The world requires just and noble solutions, such as this one, to confront climate change. And also we ask for respect for our indigenous rights, self-determination and our autonomy. In this way, we can guarantee the life of humanity and to live in peace.

CHIEF NINAWA HUNI KUI: [translated] My name is Ninawa. I’m from the Huni Kui people, and I am from the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Acre. I’m here to unite with other indigenous peoples and the peoples of the world, because we’re here to defend rights. The governments are going to hold a summit to decide the future of the world and the future of our peoples. Their vision of the future is just about profits, making money. And they make money by polluting and destroying this world. So I’m here to bring the voice of the Amazon rainforest to this discussion.

ANNOUNCER: Our next speaker is Rudy Gonzalez, the executive director of the San Francisco Labor Council.

RUDY GONZALEZ: So, in California and in the union movement, we know that climate change is real. I’m going to say that again. Climate change is real. I represent over 140 unions and 100,000 union workers in San Francisco. And in California, we’ve seen the real impact, the fires in Carr—the Carr Fire. Our firefighters and our electrical workers are on the front lines. And recently we’ve even seen some of them go to work and not come home to their families. They and members of the community have lost their lives to this very real threat. And we’re at a crossroads here, because, after the fires, we know that it’s our construction workers, ironworkers and steelworkers and carpenters and electrical workers who will rebuild our local economies and our communities. So when we talk about standing together to fight for climate, justice and jobs, we have to talk about that old principle of solidarity. We have to stand together on these issues.

I can tell you that the big corporations are trying the same tactic on us, as a large community, as they do to union workers every day. They offer a false choice. They say choose between better wages or better working conditions, or choose between secure retirement or affordable healthcare. And in the union world, we say no to that choice. We deserve all those things. And in the same way, we deserve a clean and peaceful planet for our generation and for future generations, and we deserve good union jobs. We can have good jobs and a clean planet.

AMY GOODMAN: Voices from Saturday’s Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice march. We’ll go back to the streets of San Francisco in 30 seconds.

